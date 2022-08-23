The Franklin Fire Department and Franklin Police Department responded to a hazmat call at an Internal Revenue Service building on Tuesday morning after a "suspicious letter" was received, prompting a now federal investigation.
According to an FPD news release, emergency crews, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Metro Nashville Police Department, responded to the IRS building located on International Drive at approximately 9:06 a.m. after an unidentified employee reported feeling "mildly ill after opening a suspicious letter."
Police said that a "series of preliminary field tests of the letter did not indicate the presence of any danger," but as a precaution, that employee was put through a decontamination process and was transported to a local hospital "for further evaluation."
That letter has now been handed over to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The building has been reopened, and no further information about the investigation has been made public.
The incident comes after DHS issued a bulletin warning of increased threats against the federal government and law enforcement. These follow a federal search warrant that was executed at the Florida home of former President Donald Trump.
"The FBI and DHS have observed an increase in violent threats posted on social media against federal officials and facilities, including a threat to place a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI Headquarters and issuing general calls for 'civil war' and 'armed rebellion,'" the bulletin reads, as reported by CBS News.
The bulletin was released just days after a gunman was killed in Ohio after police said that he attempted to break into an FBI office before fleeing the scene and dying in a shootout.
As I traveled across Tennessee last week, one concern was consistent: Tennesseans do not want the $369 billion Green New Deal or 87,000 new IRS agents. pic.twitter.com/JwWpHf96Bi— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 22, 2022
The Inflation Reduction Act increased IRS funding by $80 million and has become a target of Republicans. Senator Marsha Blackburn has railed against what she alleges as the "politicized nature of some of these agencies," specifically citing the FBI, IRS and Environmental Protection Agency.
Tenn. Congressman Mark Green and Sen. Bill Hagerty have also criticized the funding increase on social media.
"9 years ago, President Obama weaponized the IRS against conservative groups—now, President Biden wants to hire 87,000 more agents. We didn’t forget," Green tweeted.
On the same day as the incident in Franklin, The Washington Post reported that the IRS will "launch a full security review of its facilities nationwide."
“We see what’s out there in terms of social media. Our workforce is concerned about their safety,” IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told The Washington Post. “The comments being made are extremely disrespectful to the agency, to the employees and to the country.”
