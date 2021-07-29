Franklin-based sock company Swiftwick is hosting a hike at Nashville’s Edwin Warner Park in collaboration with the nationwide #HikeUnited effort Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m.
Swiftwick will gather people at the entrance of Harpeth Woods Trail for a moderate 2.5-mile loop hike.
Hike United is an initiative aimed at healing post-COVID-19 traumas by connecting with the outdoors and people during the month of August. Those interested can find additional group hikes happening across the country at their page here, hosted by other supporting brands and individuals.
Swiftwick recommends that those participating in the Aug. 21 hike bring a water bottle, sun protection, and sturdy, close-toed shoes for the hike. More information can be found at Swiftwick's page.
