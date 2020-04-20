Visit Franklin has launched a fundraising campaign in partnership with Twine Graphics to raise funds to support recovery efforts for Williamson County visitor-facing businesses that have been affected by COVID-19 closures.
An “In This Together” T-shirt can be purchased and 100% of proceeds of sales will go directly to support the local tourism industry and help local businesses.
Twine Graphics — which has a retail location in downtown Franklin for various items it produces through its graphic design operation that includes screen-printing, logo design and branding services — has been doing similar fundraiser programs with individual businesses across the region in recent weeks. Visit Franklin hopes to unite the entire county together, as it supports the local businesses that give the community the charm it has become known for across the world.
The entire community is in this together, and it is together that it will recover from this unprecedented time.
“There are so many of our local businesses and hospitality partners that have been severely affected by COVID-19, and we want to do all we can to support them,” said Visit Franklin President and CEO Ellie Westman Chin. “As an organization, we will be attracting visitors back to our community when the time is right as they bring a tremendous economic boost.
‘In the meantime, we as a local community can rally around these friends and neighbors of ours and support their businesses by shopping from them online, getting a meal from their curbside pickup, or buying a T-shirt.”
The “In This Together” T-shirt will be available for purchase from Twine Graphic’s online store through April 30. Once orders are completed April 30, all shirts will be custom made at that time in Franklin and shipped to those who purchased.
Visit Franklin is the public brand name of the Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Visit Franklin is the official destination marketing organization for Franklin and the unique communities of Williamson County.
