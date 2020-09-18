The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has cleared a Williamson County Sheriff's Deputy in a shooting incident that took place on Aug. 14 after a pursuit of a suspect on Interstate 840.
According to a WCSO news release, the TBI found that Deputy Daniel Soto followed WCSO policy and was cleared of any wrongdoing when he shot 19-year-old Espies Sibomana in the leg after law enforcement said that Sibomana pulled a handgun following a pursuit.
As previously reported, law enforcement said that Sibomana fled from Deputy Soto and Deputy Jacob Holmes, running into a nearby wooded are after he was injured while remaining armed.
Sibomana was pursued by K-9s and a helicopter before he was eventually captured some 45 minutes later and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Sibomana was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, speeding and failure to Exercise Due Care.
He remains in jail in Williamson County on $520,000 bond, and his case has been bound over to the Grand Jury which is scheduled to take up the case on Oct. 12.
