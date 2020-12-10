Update (9 p.m.): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled the statewide Endangered Child Alert for Paul "Lyle" Sykes who it says has been found safe outside of Pikeville, Tenn.
Bethany Triplett is now in custody and is facing a charge of Custodial Interference.
No other information on the incident has been released at this time.
Update (8 p.m.): A statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Franklin 8-year-old Paul Lyle Sykes who was last seen in Franklin around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday.
According to a TBI social media post, Sykes may be in the company of his mother, Bethany Triplett, who according to the TBI, has a warrant for Custodial Interference.
Triplett, is described as a 39-year-old white woman with blonde hair and green eyes, standing 5'8" and weighing approximately 130 lbs.
Sykes is described as a 8-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing approximately 4'3" and weighing approximately 75 lbs.
Triplett may be driving a black, 4-door Toyota Avalon sedan with license plate number 7W6 307.
Anyone with any information on the location of Sykes or Triplett should call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Franklin Police Department at 615–794–2513.
Original Story:
The Franklin Police Department has issued a missing child alert for 8-year-old Paul "Lyle" Sykes who is believed to be in danger.
According to an FPD news release, Sykes is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing approximately 4'3" and weighing approximately 75 lbs.
He may be with his mother, Bethany Triplett, who may be driving a black, 4-door Toyota Avalon sedan with license plate number 7W6 307.
Anyone with any information on the location of Sykes or Triplett should call 911.
