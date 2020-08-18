The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested one woman and is searching for one man in the 2019 drug overdose death of a Franklin woman.
On July 24, TBI featured 27-year-old Ariella Kelsea Berlin and 28-year-old Hobie Montana "Tanner" King in the agency's 'Fugitive Friday' social media post, after the pair were indicted on second degree murder charges in the drug overdose death of 29-year-old Casey Hollis, of Franklin, who was found dead on Sept. 27, 2019.
Last Wednesday Berlin was arrested in Maury County where she is currently facing two counts of second degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse and is held in the Maury County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Now special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are focusing on apprehending King who is still at large.
According to TBI spokesperson Susan Niland, the investigation revealed that the overdose was due in part to the presence of fentanyl, and the indictments against King and Berlin were issued in June of 2020 by a Maury County Grand Jury.
As the investigation is ongoing no other information about the case is available at this time.
The TBI asks that anyone with information on the location of Hobie Montana King call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
