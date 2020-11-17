Tennessee Department of Transportation broke ground on Tuesday on the State Route 96 widening project, which will stretch from Arno Road to Wilson Pike.
According to a TDOT news release, the 5.8-mile long, $49.7 million project will widen the roadway from two to five lanes, and is the first of four proposed projects on SR 96 between Franklin and Murfreesboro.
The other three proposed projects under development include construction of State Route 96 from Wilson Pike to Interstate 840, State Route 96 from I-840 to Coleman Hill Road and State Route 96 from Coleman Hill Road to Veterans Parkway.
“This is the start of a cross-county corridor improvement effort on State Route 96,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in the news release. “This widening project will make the roadway safer and increase its capacity to meet the current and future needs of this rapidly growing area.”
TDOT advises that drivers should expect lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. during construction, which has an estimated completion date of July 2024.
Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC, is the prime contractor on the project currently under construction in Williamson County.
According to TDOT, once completed, the widened roadway will include two travel lanes in each direction, a center turn lane and 10-foot shoulders.
The project also features new bridges over Mayes Creek and the CSX railroad.
More information about the State Route 96 widening project can be found here.
