The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through Aug. 24 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.
Interstate 840
The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Leipers Creek Rd. overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair (MM 18.6 – 29.1) will happen daily from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.
Resurfacing of Leipers Creek Rd. to Thompson Station Rd. in Williamson Co. with bridge deck and expansion joint repair will take place from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. 8/23-8/24. There will be permanent lane closures on I-840 WB inside lane for approach slab repair. One lane will remain open at all times.
Interstate 65
Random On-Call signing on various Interstate and State Routes
There will be temporary Double-Left Lane Closure and Double Right Lane Closures on I65 NB alternating as needed for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs from 8 p.m.-5 a.m.
State Route 6
Grading, drainage and paving work on State Route 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53) will occur daily from 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
TDOT anticipates needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.
TDOT is planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.
State Route 96
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on State Route 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62) will occur daily from 9 a.m.–3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.
Lampkins Bridge Rd will be closed to to tie into the new alignment of SR-96. from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. A detour will be in place.
State Route 441
Intermittent lane closures EB and WB will occur from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for the installation of a turning lane.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.