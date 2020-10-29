Franklin technology startup Agora Brands has hired Dale Seavey to be its chief technology officer and Simon Schatzmann as chief revenue officer.
Founded in 2019, Agora creates avatars, or digital representations of people, that interact with people online. Companies can combine the avatars with artificial intelligence to carry out some customer service tasks. Among the sectors Agora is targeting are finance, retail and hospitality.
Before assuming the CTO role at Agora, Seavey worked in Silicon Valley for decades. He held roles both at startups and at major companies such as Cisco, Google and Dell, the latter for which he was senior director of engineering. He will focus on designing, developing and delivering interactive avatars, especially for the casual dining and financial services markets.
"Dale is a great addition to our growing technology start-up. He is the right kind of experienced leader to drive Agora's technology and development of new and innovative avatar creations,” CEO Stuart Rogers said in a statement. “His background and accomplishments bring tremendous capabilities to the company's ability to develop the best and most innovative avatar solutions.”
Prior to joining Agora, Schatzmann worked as a sales executive for Viacomm, Pokemon and Conde Nast. Most recently, he was VP of global sales at Imagination Park Entertainment, an augmented reality company based in New York. He will be responsible for sales and revenue initiatives and have a special focus on interactive kiosk, fast food and financial services prospects.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
