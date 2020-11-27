A 19-year-old Primm Springs man was arrested and charged in the death of a 21-year-old Fairview man after law enforcement said that the pair were involved in an ATV crash on Shoals Branch Road early on Thanksgiving morning.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report, at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Thursday a 2019 Polaris side-by-side ATV driven by 19-year-old Kameron Harris-Lusk was traveling northbound on Shoals Branch Road when Harris-Lusk tried and failed to negotiate a curve.
The vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck two trees and came to a final rest at the scene.
THP reported that two passengers, 21-year-old Elijah Sullivan and 20-year-old Gracie Pack, both of Fairview, were both sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Sullivan was killed in the crash and Pack was uninjured. Harris-Lusk also sustained unspecified injuries in the crash.
According to THP, all three had consumed an unspecified amount of alcoholic beverages prior to the crash, and only Harris-Lusk was wearing a seatbelt.
Harris-Lusk was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment with deadly weapon.
Harris-Lusk was a football star at Fairview High School, earning a Mr. Football finalist designation for Class 3A in 2018. He signed with the University of Tennessee-Martin to play football and spent the 2019 season with them, but was not with the team as of 2020.
He was booked into the Williamson County jail and remains held on a $100,000 bond. As of Friday no court date has been listed.
