Tennessee celebrated Ag Day on the Hill on Tuesday morning, drawing a crowd of hundreds of community members from across the state including politicians, business leaders, students and of course livestock to celebrate the state’s agriculture industry.
The normally annual event hasn’t taken place for the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in full force between the Cordell Hull State Office Building and the Tennessee State Capitol building.
The event included a proclamation by Gov. Bill Lee and remarks by various state leaders to the crowd which included dozens of students from 4-H and Future Farmers of America chapters.
The most anticipated part of the gathering was a friendly cow-milking contest (not held since 2014) between members of the state’s executive branch, represented by Gov. Lee and Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher, and the legislative branch, represented by State Senator Frank Niceley and Rep. Jeremy Fasion.
The teams each tugged a teet with the aim of collecting the most milk from the holstein and brown swiss cows provided by the Johns’ family dairy in Chapel Hill. The contest resulted in the executive branch defeating the legislative branch, 1060 ml to 870 ml.
Most importantly, the event saw the presentation of a $1,000 check from Columbia-based The Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee to the Shooting Hunger Backpack program.
“Our greatest challenge over the next 10-15 years is how do we balance that develop and that influx of people and still maintain agriculture as the number one industry [in Tennessee,] and it’ll be a tough thing to do, and we’re experiencing that in Williamson County and other counties,” Commissioner Hatcher, who lives in College Grove, said, adding that citizens across the state have lots of opportunities to embrace agriculture in their daily lives.
“They can buy local, they can get to know their local farmer and learn where their food comes from, and I think a lot of people are doing that,” Hatcher said. “It’s not just a fad, it’s a trend that will continue and a lot of people are understanding that they can have their own garden and grow a large amount of food in a small space, and they can even do that on top of a skyscraper or in their backyard, so it doesn’t take a whole lot of land to farm.
“Those who have the want, we want to try and match them with the people that can provide and opportunity to farm.”
Among the dozens of students was 18-year-old senior Eleanor Israel, who is a homeschool student from Brentwood who has been active in 4-H since she was in the 4th grade. This involvement helped her to realize some of her interests in civics, public speaking and microbiology after taking part in the 4-H congress program.
“4-H was really the first nudge in that direction,” Israel said. “Even though I’m a city kid, I never would have known how important agriculture is without 4-H.”
In addition to her specific interests, Israel said that her experiences in 4-H have helped her hone a variety of life-skills including communication and work ethic.
“It really doesn’t matter what group you’re in in 4-H or what career path you go in in life, without 4-H there wouldn’t have been a group there to instill those basics in me, and I think those are things you need for any career," she said.
