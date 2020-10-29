Tennessee Task Force 2 has deployed to Louisiana following Hurricane Zeta which made landfall on Wednesday as a category 2 hurricane.
The deployment includes members of the Franklin Fire Department, Williamson County Communications, Murfreesboro Fire Department, the Nashville Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team, Urban Search and Rescue Team and Medic Unit, as well as the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Works and Nashville General Services.
The deployment comes at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is a function of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual-aid agreement among states and territories of the United States.
On Thursday, NBC news reported that Hurricane Zeta and its remnants has resulted in the deaths of at least three people across Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia and left millions across the South without power, damaging or disrupting everything from infrastructure to polling places' ability to operate for early voting.
Remnants of the storm are still bringing rain to parts of Tennessee as it continues at northeast at 48 mph bringing heavy rain to the Carolinas, Virginia and Washington D.C. throughout Thursday.
This is Tennessee Task Force 2's 4th deployment of the 2020 hurricane season.
According to a news release, the deployment is expected to last 14 days, but could be reduced or extended depending on the needs of Louisiana officials.
