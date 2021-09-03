Tennessee Task Force 2 has returned to the state following their deployment to Louisiana prior to Hurricane Ida making landfall on Sunday.
The Category 4 hurricane slammed into the Gulf Coast and resulted in widespread damage to Mississippi and Louisiana before it weakened to a Tropical Storm that resulted in a water rescue in Leiper's Fork.
Reuters reported that Ida, the fifth most powerful storm to ever hit the U.S. killed at least nine people in Louisiana. As Ida continued to move into the northeast, it caused widespread flooding and sparked tornados, resulting in more than a dozen deaths in New York City and nearly 50 deaths across the region.
TNTF2 is a multi-agency response team made of first responders from the Franklin Fire Department, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Nashville Fire Department, Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT), formerly known as Public Works.
The team deployed to Port Allen, La., on Saturday, Aug. 28., at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and as a function of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual-aid agreement between states.
The deployment was scheduled to last 14 days but ended in just under one week.
"Members of TNTF2 conducted missions including search and rescue, water rescues, Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Operations and other emergency responses following Hurricane Ida’s landfall in Louisiana," a news release reads.
No further information about the deployment was released.
Commented