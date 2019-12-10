The Center for Living and Learning (“The Center”) will hold its 2019 Christmas Craft Show Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 11-12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its facility at 1979 Old Hillsboro Road in Franklin.
This craft show is open to the public and features items available for purchase made by participants in The Center’s Vocational Rehabilitation Program and other local artists, in support of The Center.
The Center’s Vocational Rehabilitation Program assists those with disabilities in gaining job skills, confidence and eventually finding meaningful employment in the community. With the support of local potter Charlie Akin and art therapist Cindy Birdsong, The Center uses art therapy as one of the programs to help each trainee express themselves through a variety of mediums and allows the trainees to design unique arts and crafts throughout the year.
The many crafts and arts will include, but are not limited to: holiday bread, nature portraits, handmade clay pottery, figurines, coffee mugs, homemade soap, soap dishes, candle holders, dried fruit and nut trail mix as well as jewelry and various artwork by local artists.
The Center for Living and Learning is a private, nonprofit, residential, supportive living facility for adults who experience severe and persistent mental illnesses. Trained staff provide 24-hour supervision and respond to the total range of the residents’ needs by creating a restorative environment in a community setting.
A daily job training program affiliated with TN Vocational Rehabilitation is among the many services offered to residents and to non-residents of The Center, which is licensed by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health for 26 residents as a Residential Treatment Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.