The Factory at Franklin is showcasing new renderings of their planned renovations following the facility's purchase last year by Indiana-based Holladay Properties.
According to a news release, the renderings show the updated exterior renovations that will follow the interior renovations which are already underway.
Those future updates will include a "park-like atmosphere" with new green space and outdoor seating and patio near the iconic water tower.
“First as a workplace, then as a shopping and eating hub and now a destination experience for local and out-of-town visitors alike, The Factory at Franklin has always been a gathering space for this community,” Allen Arender, Partner and Senior Vice President of Development for Holladay Properties, said in the news release.
“These intentionally designed outdoor courtyards, green spaces and patios take advantage of the property’s architecture and will offer opportunities for relaxed encounters with friends while creating the backdrop of memories for years to come.”
Holladay Properties purchased The Factory at Franklin last year for $56 million, and the first renovation of The Factory's Grand Hall is expected to reopen in 2023 with a new bar.
“The Factory at Franklin, and its water tower, are beloved by the Franklin community for good reason,” Cushman and Wakefield Executive Director and development partner Ronnie Wenzler said. “By building out these new outdoor spaces, we are aiming to enhance the entire experience for every visitor in the Factory’s next era.”
More information about The Factory at Franklin can be found here.
