It’s time we faced the ugly truth: The cost of housing in Franklin is out of control!
The median sale price for a home in our city during the month of August was over $1 million. Conversations about affordable housing are a complete waste of time. Born and raised in Nashville, I have lived in Franklin for 30 years. During most of that time the city has been talking about affordable housing, and yet, no real change has occurred.
Simply put, there is no more affordable housing in our city. The ugly truth is the whole discussion of affordable housing was deceiving for two reasons.
First, discussions about affordable housing are about home ownership. Very little has been done to address affordable rentals. Second, when you hear people talk about affordable housing or workforce housing or sustainable housing, or whatever they want to call it, what they are talking about are homes priced in the $275,000 range!
No one, absolutely no one, is talking about low-income housing. In fact, many of our neighbors who live in “low-income” areas, where housing is government subsidized, are paying in excess of $1,000 per month for their two-bedroom apartment. That’s well below the average rent, but still not affordable for many of our residents. As a result, more and more families in our community are becoming homeless.
How do I know? I spend every day working with people experiencing homelessness and low-income families, assisting them in finding housing in our city — a task that has always been difficult but is now nearly impossible. Just over the last year, three apartment complexes we have used to place low-income people in are no longer available because of costs increase, transfer of ownership, or both.
Over the last three years my church has moved over 50 formerly homeless families and individuals into permanent housing. Even with grants, we can no longer place families in Franklin. Many of these families have lived in Franklin for generations.
Several years ago, our city spent tens of thousands of dollars bringing in an expert to guide us on how to best address affordable housing. Out of all the things she suggested, we tried to implement only one, and then Rep. Glen Casada took that one suggestion to the state legislature and had it ruled “unconstitutional.” Instead of fighting that decision, or suing the state for overreach, we kowtowed and removed the only tool we had in our toolbox to address affordable housing.
It’s as if our city really doesn’t want to address the issue. Our attitude seems to be, “Don’t interfere with free-market capitalism. If you can’t afford to live here, move to a place you can afford.” In a city with a church on every corner, our attitude should be, “If there is a poor man among your brothers in any of the towns of the land that the LORD your God is giving you, do not be hardhearted or tightfisted toward your poor brother. Rather be openhanded and freely lend him whatever he needs.” – Deuteronomy 15:7-8
In a healthy city, there is housing for everyone who desires to live and work in that city. Success is measured not by the high price of housing, but by how we assist the most vulnerable among us.
Here is the ugly truth: The average one-bedroom apartment in Franklin is over $1,200 per month and rising. The average two-bedroom apartment is over $1,400 per month and rising; the average three-bedroom apartment is over $1,600 per month and rising; all other apartments and houses for rent average over $2,000 per month.
The McDonalds near my house advertises starting pay at $11 per hour, and $12 per hour for managers. Let’s do the math. If a manager at a fast-food restaurant makes $12 an hour, that means he/she earns $480 a week before taxes. For sake of simplicity let’s round that up to $500 per week, or $2,000 per month. (Again, this is gross income, not net income.)
If that manager is the sole breadwinner for his/her family of four, he/she needs at least a two-bedroom apartment. (Purchasing a home in Franklin is not possible for him/her. His/her only option is to rent.) Even if the manager was able to find a two-bedroom apartment for $1,000 per month (remember, the average is over $1,400 per month), they would not qualify to rent the apartment.
Why? Because apartments ask you to show you earn three-times the amount of the monthly rent. In other words, to rent an apartment for $1,000 per month you must show you make $3,000 per month.
This hardworking, full-time manager is $1,000 per month short! The fast-food worker making $11 per hour is in worse shape. People making minimum wage, as we say in the South, are “plum out of luck.” The ugly truth is the livable wage in Franklin is $30 an hour. Not $7.35 an hour, or $12 an hour, not $15 an hour, but $30 an hour!
If there are two adult earners in the family of four, the livable wage is more than $31 an hour. If both adult earners in the house were managers at McDonalds, they would still be more than $6 an hour short of a livable wage. (Yes, you read a previous sentence correctly. Two income families have to earn more than a single income family. Primarily because of the cost of childcare.)
The ugly truth is, the worker shortage in our city is an affordable housing problem, not a management problem, nor a laziness problem. The next time you are frustrated because only one cash register is opened at Walmart, don’t complain to the manager. Instead, call your aldermen and demand something be done about affordable and low-income housing. You cannot live and work in Franklin for less than $30 an hour! That’s just the ugly truth.
What can be done?
First and foremost, churches must become engaged in this justice issue. The Imago Dei in each of us makes safe and sustainable shelter a God-given right. Poverty, in any community, is a result of God’s people not following God’s economic program outlined in scripture. To the people of God, God said, “There should be no poor among you.” – Deuteronomy 15:4.
When it comes to affordable housing, I am looking for churches who will work with me, and my organization, to subsidize housing for low-income families. A few churches have partnered with me in this, with great success. I need every church in Franklin to partner with me. If you want more information on how this works, email me at [email protected]. The ugly truth is, if your church builds houses in other countries but does nothing about housing in your own city, well, that’s hypocrisy.
Primarily, housing is a church issue, but our local government also has an important role to play. The government sets the laws and enforces the laws. Our local government needs to enforce fair housing laws, and fine the slumlords in our city for deplorable living conditions.
Instead, and I know this from personal experience, our local government, through silence and sometimes through actions, thwart attempts to build low-income housing or group homes or shelters for people living in their cars and on the streets. Our city leaders can no longer insist the private sector and nonprofits do all the work in providing affordable housing.
Our city government must step up their efforts! Our local government has surplus land they could lease to nonprofits to build affordable, low-income housing. Instead, they stall projects for years. (The Hill project is but one example.) There are also grants the government can apply for, or help nonprofits apply for.
There are numerous macro things the government can do while myself, and others like me, work on micro things. It takes all of us, working together, to make sure our neighbors have a safe and sustainable place to live, regardless of their economic condition. The prophet, Jeremiah, said, “Seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile. Pray to the LORD for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper.” – Jeremiah 29:7
No matter how much a house costs in Franklin, if one person is homeless, or one family cannot afford to live here, we are not prosperous and we do not live in peace. That’s just the ugly truth.
Dr. Kevin Riggs is pastor of Franklin Community Church and is director of Franklin Community Development and the Williamson County Homeless Alliance. He can be reached at http://[email protected] or 615-440-7553.
