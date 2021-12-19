The book has been around since 1985, and the animated movie is an absolute must-see every Christmas season.
And for the past 20 years, "The Polar Express" has become something of a big deal in Tammy Lovell’s third-grade class at Franklin Elementary School. Students perform their version of the popular children’s book in front of classmates in other grades as well as for their parents in a special performance.
“My class started doing this 20 years ago, and now we have the whole third grade performing it,” Lovell said. “They really look forward to it. I’ll have kids coming up to me and saying they’d like to play an elf, a reindeer, or other parts.”
View the gallery to see a few photos from the third graders’ performance Thursday morning.
