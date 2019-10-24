Lotz House Historian Thomas Y. Cartwright has been named executive director of the historic Civil War home located at ground zero of the Battle of Franklin held Nov. 30, 1864, according to a release.
The Lotz House board of directors recently announced Cartwright as the new Lotz House executive director, effective Nov. 1.
“There is no one who knows more about what took place on these hallowed grounds Nov. 30, 1864. He continues to dig and learn more about the battle and the people who lived and died where we stand today,” said J.T. Thompson. “As we prepare to observe and commemorate the 155th anniversary of the battle, I’m confident Thomas can take the reins as he breathes life into the many stories of the times and people who called Franklin home.”
Cartwright’s first initiative is organizing the first ever Franklin Civil War Living History Day, slated for Nov. 9 at the Lotz House.
“We’ve received calls from many living historians, Civil War reenactors, homeschoolers, teachers and parents asking us to organize a hands-on living history day where reenactors can interact with school children and share the stories of the Civil War and living in that era,” said Cartwright. “The Williamson County school system recently updated their curriculum to cancel similar visits for the students. We hope to meet their request and fill that gap to enable students to learn directly from reenactors.”
“Having spent so much time as the former executive director of the Carter House, I look forward to continuing our working relationship with Carter House and Carnton,” said Cartwright. “We all have a passion for preserving our history that we strive to share with other enthusiasts.”
The Lotz House is inviting reenactors to camp or visit the Lotz House grounds on Nov. 9 to share their knowledge with children, families and visitors. The experience is free to the public. Guided tours of the home are at $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 7 – 13 and ages 6 and under are free.
