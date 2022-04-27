Both Thompson’s Station and Columbia will reap the benefits of farmers markets opening on May 3 and May 7 respectively.
The Thompson’s Station Farmers Market will again bring local produce, pasture raised meats, farm fresh eggs and homemade baked goods to Homestead Manor — 4683 Columbia Pike — for its eighth year from Sunday, May 3 through October 11. This marks the second consecutive year the market returned to Homestead Manor since 2018. The market skipped the 2019 season and moved to Sarah Benson Park for the 2020 season. Homestead Manor had previously been home to an A. Marshall Hospitality restaurant that closed in February 2019.
Last year, Thompson’s Station Farmers Market saw over 50 venders. This year’s market so far expects less than half as many (see full list here). The market will be open every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.
The Columbia Farmers Market will kickoff its 2022 season on Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Riverwalk Park Pavilion. The same hours apply to every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
“It will be a great opening day at the Farmers Market,” said Columbia Parks and Recreation Department Manager Alex Troge. “From the birds singing to flowers blooming, the market is sure to be bustling. We would like to personally invite you to come to kick off the spring and summer seasons of the Columbia Farmers Market on Saturday, May 7.”
The City of Columbia is marking the season opening with a special Springtime Jamboree with free activities — Spokes for Folks, family mountain biking, family fun fitness sampler, SAIL, AniMOVE, the lost Easter Egg Hunt and a riddle-based photo-scavenger hunt — held in the park from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The open-air market will feature not only local farmers but also artisans and florists. The market is now open year-round, but May through October marks its primary season. Patrons can find all manner of local produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs, herbs, honey, jams, baked goods, fresh flowers, hand-crafted items and wood crafts at the Columbia Farmers Market.
