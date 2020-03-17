There are disclaimers, of course, but at least a couple of restaurants/bars in downtown Franklin are welcoming guests to eat and drink Tuesday night in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
It’s an unprecedented St. Patrick’s holiday, which usually comes with feasting, mirth and enlightenment, as places throughout the Greater Nashville area and the world are shutting down or limiting access in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to their Facebook pages, McCreary’s Irish Pub and Hop House Tennessee Taps & Tapas will be serving traditional Irish food and appropriate beers to go with it.
“As far as dining in the restaurant, we are taking it all as it comes,” McCreary’s wrote on its Facebook page. “The dining room is currently open but we have canceled our music for tonight and this weekend until further notice.”
The quaint Irish pub has been open on Main Street in downtown Franklin since 2002. It has been a staple each year for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its menu of corned beef and cabbage, Dublin-style fish and chips, and bangars and mash, washed down by a Guinness or other Irish beer.
To help in the practice of social distancing, McCreary’s is also offering the option of customers placing to-go orders and having those brought to their car.
And fitting for what is usually the merriment of St. Patrick’s Day, McCreary’s signaled a hopeful tone in these troubling times:
“We will absolutely have a St. Paddy's Day do over when all this is over for us all to sing and celebrate along in the spirit of St Patrick,” the pub wrote on its Facebook page.
Though it’s more about Tennessee than Ireland, Hop House Tennessee on Fifth Avenue North is giving a nod to St. Patrick’s Day as well. The neighborhood bar, which just recently opened in January, will be offering a special of Irish stew and a beer for $10. Throughout the day, it’s serving Irish Stout, Irish Red, Gaelic Ale and Portly Nitro at $4 a pour.
“Sanitary measures are being taken seriously here at Hop House and we encourage everyone to take care of themselves by wearing the appropriate protective gear when going out,” Hop House Tennessee wrote on its Facebook page.
Though it isn’t explicitly celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, Americana Taphouse in downtown Franklin stated on its Facebook page that, beginning March 17, it will be open for dinner only.
“In addition to these new hours, we will continue to strategically space out guest seating, as well as clean and sanitize all surfaces and items that are frequently touched,” the post reads. “Our hope is that these measures will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in and around our community.”
Americana will also be offering options of ordering to-go meals that can be delivered to the customer’s vehicle.
