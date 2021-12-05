Even before the crew from Middle Tennessee Electric provided the wattage to light up the Christmas tree, the Franklin town square was already electrified Friday evening with a crowd ready for a celebration.
Thousands of people showed up for the return of the early-December tradition, filling in shoulder-to-shoulder not only the immediate square in the city but also overflowing the streets that stretch beyond. Combined with ideal weather (though a bit unseasonable) and a chance to again partake in person the lighting of the tree after a layoff last year from the coronavirus pandemic, Friday night’s attendance was perhaps largest in the event’s history.
“This is such a fantastic evening, and we so badly need to celebrate Christmas,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore told the crowd as he prepared to count down the lighting of the tree.
The evening was emceed by five-time Grammy nominee and Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner Matthew West, making his third appearance headlining the event. West was joined by the Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir for “Jingle Bells,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Joy to the World,” as well as for an original song from West titled “We Need Christmas.”
He also performed with four horn players from Franklin High School on “Winter Wonderland.”
Country singer Layla Tucker, daughter of legendary country artist and former Franklin resident Tanya Tucker, also provided entertainment, singing a solo version of “The Christmas Song” and performing with the Freedom Intermediate choir on “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”
Visit the city of Franklin’s Facebook page to see the whole celebration.
