The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of an SUV that they said was involved in a "serious injury" hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian last week.
According to a THP social media post, the vehicle, believed to be a red Mercedes, possibly a 2016-2020 GLA model, struck an unidentified pedestrian around 10:51 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
That incident occurred in Williamson County, but an exact location of the crash was not given by THP.
"The vehicle has damage to the front-end area and missing the front Mercedes emblem. The vehicle was headed South on Old Hillsboro Road, which turns into Leiper's Creek Road after the intersection in Leiper's Fork," the release reads.
THP asks that anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have any information about the identity or whereabouts of the driver or vehicle, to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 615-744-3091, extension 1, and request to speak with Trooper Healey.
A video released by THP of the suspect vehicle can be viewed below.
