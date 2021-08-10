Three men were recently sentenced in a Williamson County Court for their involvement in a million-dollar, international IRS scam that operated in part in Williamson County and victimized people across the nation.
64-year-old Gopalbhai S. Patel, who currently resides in Louisville, Kentucky, and 68-year-old Ashokkumar Pabhakar Raval, of Tampa, Florida were both convicted of facilitation of money laundering, and both were originally additionally charged with theft of property $250,000 or more -- Conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of identity theft, all of which were dropped as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
40-year-old Riptesh "Ricky" Hasmukhlal Patel, who currently lives in Springfield, Kentucky, was convicted of accessory after the fact, while he was originally additionally charged with theft of property $250,000 or more -- Conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of identity theft, both of which were dropped as part of the plea deal.
Gopalbhai Patel and Raval were given judicial diversion and sentenced to four years of supervised probation, while Ricky Patel was sentenced to one year of supervised probation, and all of the defendants will be required to pay restitution to the victims.
The case dates back to 2014 when prosecutors said that a Columbia, Tennessee, man became involved in an international criminal scam with the three above-mentioned men that stole at least one million dollars from victims across the nation.
According to Assistant District Attorney Carlin Hess, the scam began in November of 2014 when that Columbia man, identified as Weyland Smith, became friendly with the clerk at his local convenience store that he would visit every day. That clerk with Ripetsh “Ricky” Patel, who eventually introduced Smith to his father-in-law, Gopalbhai Patel, who he said had a business proposition for Smith.
Gopalbhai doesn’t speak English, so Ricky acted as a translator, and Hess said that Smith would drive Gopalbhai to the Cool Springs area in Franklin to conduct business at several banks, with Gopalbhai paying Weyland $40 per trip.
Weyland told investigators that he wasn’t aware of what Gopalbhai’s business dealings with the banks was, but prosecutors said that Smith became more involved in the criminal activity when agreed to open up a bank account in his name for the Patels, and in exchange he expected to be paid $1,000 every ten days to help Smith start his own landscaping company.
The Patels were already operating a Wells Fargo bank account, and now with Smith’s help they began using a Bank of America account, with this new bank account only containing Smith’s personal information as the account holder.
Hess said that Smith not only gave all of his personal information to Gopalbhai, but also to a Tampa, Florida man, Ashokkumar Pabhakar Raval, who received Smith’s personal information over the phone directly from Smith.
“Ashokkumar Raval is kind of a step higher than Gopal in this scheme, we think, you know, he lives in this nice house in Florida, he’s got more assets,” Hess said. “He seems to be higher ranking in the scheme.”
Hess said that Raval then created a fraudulent LLC in Tennessee using Smith’s personal information under the name of Global Impex LLC, with the claim that the business is an importing and exporting business that deals in part with scrap metal.
Hess said that Smith then opened a bank account under the Global Impex LLC name and gave Raval the ability to remotely wire money out of the account.
“From December 2014 until February 2015, so over the course of just about three months, about one million goes into this account and is wired out of this account,” Hess said. “In denominations of several thousand dollars at a time -- Some days $60,000 would go in, some days $20,000 would go in.”
Hess said that their investigation shows that this incoming money was part of a much larger fraudulent Internal Revenue Service scam where unidentified people in unknown locations were contacting victims in the United States and claiming to be IRS agents.
These fraudulent IRS agents would then tell victims that they had warrants for their arrest and that they could settle the fraudulent warrants by wiring money to a bank account -- a bank account that was tied to Global Impex LLC.
“We could only identify through the investigation five or six actual victims by name, because only a couple of them actually reported it to the police in their various jurisdictions and those police investigated it,” Hess said.
Hess said that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation initially became aware of the operation after a victim in California reported the incident which led them to the Tennessee-based bank account.
Other victims were identified in New Jersey, Nebraska and St. Louis, Missouri, although Hess said that there were many more victims who could not be identified or located.
“We don’t know how they were getting people’s phone numbers, we don’t know how they were choosing victims -- We don’t know any of that,” Hess said, adding that they don’t believe that any of the three men charged in the crime were actually making contact with victims, with the scam most likely being broken up into several wings or divisions to handle different aspects of the crime.
“They try to buffer it as much as they can so they can’t identify and implicate each other,” Hess said. “Gopal and Ashok didn’t have any idea who was making these calls or even that the calls were occurring. All they essentially knew is that they were laundering this money.”
These deposits were then transferred out of the US bank accounts to overseas bank accounts in large denominations, such as $20,000 or $48,000, to banks located in places such as Hong Kong and Shanghai, China, and Singapore.
“Law enforcement actually issued international subpoenas to try and track down where those wire transfers were going, what these companies, or fictitious shell-corporations were, and there was just no luck. The stuff we got back from Shanghai, China, we just couldn’t make any sense of it.”
Hess said that while they aren’t sure the exact extent of the scam or the amount of victims, that they had the evidence to charge the three men with money laundering, especially after the US bank accounts had been internally flagged for suspected fraudulent activity and closed, which then led to Smith opening another bank account with Wells Fargo which occurred near the end of the three co-defendant’s criminal involvement, at which point the three men cut off all communication with Smith and closed all of their known accounts.
Hess said that Smith was not innocent in the scam, but became a cooperating witness, who, had the case gone to trial, would have been the state’s star witness.
While prosecutors acknowledge that Smith may not have known what exactly was going on, they argue that it was obvious that something illegal was happening, adding that Smith never saw any legitimate business documents or operations that would be common with a legal business venture.
“From a purely evidentiary standpoint, it was probably the most complex and convoluted case that I’ve prosecuted since I’ve been here in the office just from the sheer number of records and bank accounts and victims,” Hess said.
Hess said that after talking with investigators with the IRS and the TBI, it appears that this arm of the scam came to a predictable end, following a pattern of scammers running an operation until they can’t effectively operate the scam any further, at which point they cut ties and establish a new scam in another area with new victims or new co-conspirators.
Prosecutors believe that Gopalbhai Patel and Ashokkumar Raval were the main players in this arm of the scam, and added that after the scam was completed, Ricky was given a job at a convenience store in Florida that was owned by Raval, for what prosecutors believe was essentially a quid pro quo agreement.
With the scope and scale of the investigation, it’s unknown why the US Federal Government did not prosecute the case, but at some point a Federal judge released bank documents numbering in the hundreds of thousands of pages, to the office District Attorney General for the 21st Judicial District.
In April of 2019 the state was ready to present their evidence to a jury in a trial involving Gopalbhai Patel and Ashokkumar Raval, but that trial was declared a mistrial after eight hours because one of the defendants couldn’t understand what was being said.
That trial included an interpreter who was present in court, but that interpreter spoke a different Indian dialect than one of the defendants, making accurate communication impossible for the defendant who spoke a dialect of his native language that is rare among available interpreters
The case was then reset to April 2020, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a suspension of all jury trials, which then reset the case to April 2021. Since the pandemic is still impacting the US, and given the complications with travel and safety of some of the out-of-state victims, some of whom are elderly, the state then reached plea agreements with the defendants.
“It just got to the point where we had a seven year old case, and we felt that the resolution we had reached against them was appropriate considering the circumstances,” Hess said, adding that the agreements meant that all of the identified victims were able to be ordered to receive restitution from the defendants. “That was always our biggest concern all along was making them whole.”
Hess said that what they were able to uncover was likely “just the tip of the iceberg” in this particular scam, and law enforcement agencies across the nation, from local to state and federal agencies, have noted the rise in scams over the past decade and especially over the past year.
“Just the sheer amount of complexity that went into this particular scam is eye-opening to see how much work and how much effort and how many people go into creating these fraudulent scams,” Hess said.
Law enforcement agencies nationwide remind people to ignore claims from anyone attempting to seek payment on behalf of any law enforcement or tax collection agency, and they encourage victims to report these incidents to their local law enforcement agencies.
