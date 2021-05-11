Three Murfreesboro men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in a series of robberies, carjackings, kidnappings and firearm crimes, including an attempted carjacking and shooting in Franklin in July 2020.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, Joshua Hallmon, 25, Charles Melvin Walker, 20, and Walter Lee Williams, 20, all of Murfreesboro, were charged with multiple counts of Hobbs Act robbery, carjacking, kidnapping and using a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime. Hallmon was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Prosecutors alleged that the crime spree began with a series of armed robberies of gas stations and convenience stores on July 6 and July 23, 2020, before the trio allegedly carjacked someone on July 26, forcing them to withdraw money from an ATM before stealing the victim’s Honda Accord, all of which occurred Murfreesboro.
Prosecutors allege that on that same day the three men made their way to Williamson County where they attempted to carjack someone in Franklin.
As previously reported, the Franklin Police responded to that carjacking attempt on the night of Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Dwell at McEwen apartments on Reliance Drive.
At the time FPD released limited information about the incident that saw two men approach the male victim in the complex’s parking lot at approximately 11:45 p.m. where they ordered the man out of his vehicle.
Police said that one of the suspects was armed with a gun and fired one shot into the vehicle as the victim began backing away. The unidentified victim was not injured in the shooting and the suspects fled the area in a white four-door car.
Just hours after the Franklin incident, one of those suspects, later identified by law enforcement as Hallmon, allegedly carjacked an 18-year-old man in Murfreesboro before shooting him and dumping the wounded man on the side of Interstate 24 near mile marker 75.
Law enforcement officials were not aware of the incident until around 1 a.m. on Monday when the wounded victim was found by Tennessee Highway Patrol State Troopers.
The victim was able to tell Troopers what happened and THP and MPD began their investigation and search for the victim's stolen vehicle, a white 2014 Ford F-150, which was later stopped for speeding by the Smyrna Police Department. Hallmon then allegedly fled that traffic stop in the truck before crashing it in Davidson County following a multi-agency pursuit.
According to prosecutors, Hallmon, a convicted felon, was arrested after he was found hiding in a convenience store bathroom where police said that he was in possession of a pistol magazine and loose ammunition which was for a .380 caliber pistol that was recovered in the stolen truck.
The next day the Murfreesboro Police Department reportedly recovered the stolen Honda Accord after a vehicle pursuit where the driver, later identified as Walker, was arrested after fleeing into a wooded area.
Prosecutors said that the arrest of Walker then led to the identification and arrest of the last suspect, Williams. According to prosecutors, if convicted, each defendant faces between 44 years to life in prison.
