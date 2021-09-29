Three Circuit Court judges for the 21st Judicial District announced re-election bids in a group event at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant in Franklin on Thursday evening, drawing more than 100 supporters and community members.
The event featured a large banner with Judge Michael Binkley, Judge Deanna Johnson and Judge James Woodruff in the restaurant's window across from the courthouse. All three judges serve there alongside Judge James Martin, who attended the event in support, as he has announced his retirement next year.
As previously reported, current Franklin and Spring Hill municipal court Judge Deanna Hood announced her bid for the soon-to-be-open seat earlier this month.
Thursday's event saw live music from Alison Prestwood and the Alison Prestwood Revue and featured food and drinks provided by Puckett's.
"This is a remarkable showing of the support and confidence that they have in the judges that are running for reelection," Campaign Treasurer Julian L. Bibb III said as he welcomed the crowd prior to each judge issuing remarks to the crowd and asking for their vote.
"The thing I want to do when I make rulings is to do so without fear and without favoritism and that means a lot to me," Judge Michael Binkley said. "It puts you in an independent position, it gives me the opportunity to do the right thing each and every time, and it's worked for me, and that's exactly what I intend to continue to do."
"I have thoroughly enjoyed being a judge over the last seven years, it has been a tremendous honor," Judge Deanna Johnson said, adding that her favorite part of the job is helping those in need, especially those going through adoption proceedings. "I look forward to this campaign, I look forward to hopefully serving another eight years."
"It is a great privilege to get to serve the people of this judicial district as a Division 1 Circuit judge, and the last seven years have been some of the most consequential years in the history of our district," Judge Joseph Woodruff said.
"Updating our local rules, creating new positions for judicial law clerks, getting a new Division 5 Circuit judge for the dockets in the western counties, assigning Divisions 1 through 4 to handle exclusively the dockets of Williamson County, working with the JJJ task force for long-range planning to modernize the physical plan and keep the courts in downtown Franklin," Woodruff continued. "Achieving redistricting next year, creating a new district for the western counties and weathering the COVID storm without shutting down the courts — the bench and the bar."
"We innovated and adapted, your cases were heard and the court delivered civil and criminal justice in spite of a public health emergency."
The Republican primary election will be held next spring on May 3, 2022, with the voter registration deadline on April 4, 2022, and early voting taking place from April 13-28.
