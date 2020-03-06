Franklin Classical School students will take the stage in the school’s production of Beauty and the Beaston March 26, 27 and 28 at the Generations Auditorium at 408 Church St. in historic downtown Franklin.
Evening shows are slated for March 26 and 27 at 6:30, with a noon show added on Saturday, March 28 due to high demand.
Advance tickets may be purchased online at our.show/fcsbeautyandthebeast, at a cost of $9.50 for adults, $6.50 for non-FCS students and only $1.50 for children under 5 and FCS students and faculty. Tickets will be available at the door for $10, $7 and $2, but seating is limited.
Though the original Beauty and the Beast is a French fairy tale first published in 1740, the story is most well known as one of Disney’s most popular animated films. In 1994, the Disney story premiered on Broadway, entertaining audiences with the love story of a handsome prince cursed to live as a fearsome beast until his true love can see beyond his fierceness to his sensitive soul.
Aided by enchanted servants, the Beast wins over Belle, a bookish young woman who must fight off the advances of boorish Gaston, the real beast of the tale. Beauty and the Beast features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton.
The Franklin Classical production of Beauty and the Beast features senior Molly Smith as book-loving Belle, senior TC Harlow as the kind Beast, and senior Josh Austin as the boastful Gaston.
The FCS cast is rounded out by Lower and Upper Division drama students at Franklin Classical School, who take the stage in such beloved songs as “Be Our Guest” and “Human Again” as they tell Disney’s “tale as old as time.”
“We have an amazing cast of 39 students from seventh through 12th grades, and I’m extremely proud of their hard work and dedication, as well as their support for one another,” said Franklin Classical School drama teacher Melissa Austin, who starred as Cosette on Broadway in Les Miserables.
“We hope our audiences enjoy our performances of Beauty and the Beast as much as we will enjoy presenting this beautiful story.”
Franklin Classical School is Franklin's premier K-12 Christian classical school, located in historic downtown Franklin at 408 Church St. For more information, contact FCS at 615-528-3777 or visit FranklinClassical.com.
