Wesley Mortgage announced Monday its appointment of three mortgage industry leaders to executive roles.
Steve Medes, formerly executive vice president of Franklin American Mortgage’s retail division, joined Wesley Mortgage as its president. John Page, FirstBank’s vice president of product and innovation, similarly came aboard as Wesley’s new chief operating officer.
Brian McGuinness joined the firm as head of sales, having previously worked almost two years at New American Funding as a senior loan consultant after a year in a similar role at FirstBank Mortgage and 15 years at Franklin American Mortgage as a loan originator.
All three previously worked together at Franklin American before it was acquired by Citizens Bank in 2018, and the organization espouses Tennessee pride as a reason for its emphasis on local hires. Page spent 18 years in Franklin American’s retail division.
“Tennessee is more than a key market for us. It’s home,” said Chuck McDowell whose business holdings include but are not limited to Wesley Mortgage. “Steve, John and Brian are hometown mortgage industry veterans who have proven they have what it takes to build a thriving mortgage company in Middle Tennessee and beyond. They have deep roots in the Nashville community that we can leverage to build on the groundwork we’ve laid and take us to the next level.”
Last fall, Wesley Mortgage — an arm of Franklin-based Wesley Financial Group — launched with the intent to develop a Middle Tennessee base and expand regionally and, in time, on a national scale. Among other marketing ventures, the firm’s partnership with the Titans — announced in Oct. 2021 to celebrate Greater Nashville community heroes at each home game of the current NFL season — has yielded robust brand awareness according to a release.
“John, Brian and I are excited to be a part of the Wesley team,” said Medes. “It’s not often you get the opportunity to become part of a company that already has such great brand recognition. We can apply the efficient processes that help consumers reach their end goal of financial and personal security that we’ve honed over the years, in addition to leveraging the great relationships we have both in Middle Tennessee and nationally, to make Wesley Financial a force in mortgage lending.”
Medes also served as the executive vice president of mortgage at Commonwealth Bank & Trust.
Wesley Mortgage is a provider of conventional, non-QM and Jumbo loan products, presently positioned to earn its VA and FHA Title II in the near future. Outside Tennessee, the firm is licensed in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and South Carolina with a license pending in Texas and plans to expand to all 50 states. The agency uses configurable tech to capture employment, deposit and other verifications in the loan approval process faster than traditional lenders.
