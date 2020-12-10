Former Franklin Mayor Tom Miller died Thursday afternoon of brain cancer at the age of 77.
He had been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 and was in the ICU and on a ventilator last week, according to an update from his wife, Lydia, that was posted on Facebook on Dec. 4.
Miller, a resident of Franklin for more than 35 years, served as the city's mayor from 2003-07, losing in a re-election to John Schroer. He had previously served six years as a Franklin alderman at large and was also chairman of the Franklin planning commission for five years.
Miller was a principal broker with Benchmark Commercial Realty since 2013 and was a 26-year member of the Rotary-Franklin at Breakfast. He served on several boards and held other positions in his over three decades of living in Franklin.
