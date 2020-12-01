A serial bank robber wanted in a 2012 and a 2019 bank robbery in Franklin is believed to have robbed a North Carolina bank on Friday prompting the Federal Bureau of Investigation to offer a $15,000 reward for identifying the suspect.
On Jan. 4, 2019, the "Too Tall Bandit" committed an armed robbery at the SunTrust Bank on Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin.
According to an FPD news release, masked gunman entered the bank around 5:45 p.m. that Friday and demanded cash before fleeing on foot.
This same bank was robbed by who authorities believe was the same man seven years earlier on Nov. 9, 2012, also on a Friday.
The FBI describes the “Too Tall Bandit” as an approximately 40-year-old white man standing six to six and a half feet tall and weighing between 210 and 250 lbs.
He may have brown eyes, speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp affecting his right leg.
In each robbery, the suspect is heavily disguised with a mask, coat and gloves, and often jumps over the teller's counter with a black handgun.
The FBI believes that the man is connected to at least 16 bank robberies in Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina, with the most recent robbery seeing the suspect steal an undisclosed amount of cash from United Community Bank in Etowah, North Carolina, on Friday.
- Nov. 27, 2009, Volunteer State Bank, 2920 Highway 31 W, White House, TN
- Nov. 12, 2010, Sumner Bank & Trust, 780 Browns Lane, Gallatin, TN
- Nov. 09, 2012, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, TN
- March 31, 2014, First Tennessee Bank, 11864 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN
- Nov. 24, 2014, Tri-Summit Bank, 156 East Broadway Blvd., Jefferson City, TN
- Nov. 13, 2015, Home Federal Bank, 3671 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN
- Oct. 27, 2016, Capital Bank, 136 Concord Road, Knoxville, TN
- Nov. 25, 2016, First Citizens Bank, 104 Edgewood Street, Lyman, SC
- Nov. 16, 2016, Home Trust Bank, 140 Airport Road, Arden, NC
- Nov. 17, 2017, BB&T Bank, 263 East Broadway Blvd., Jefferson City, TN
- Nov. 24, 2017, Citizen’s National Bank, 813 Huckleberry Lane, Knoxville, TN
- Oct. 6, 2018, BB&T Bank, 818 Church St., N. Concord, NC
- Dec. 21, 2018, BB&T Bank, 850 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC
- Jan. 4, 2019, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, TN
- Nov. 6, 2020, First Bank, 2 Market St., Brevard, NC
- Nov. 27, 2020, United Community Bank, 50 United Bank Dr., Etowah, NC
