These are the most read stories on Franklin Home Page in 2019, according to our analytics. From DUIs to big building sales to the cancelling of Blue and Gray Days to the removal of confederate memorials, here are the stories you clicked on the most in 2019:

1.

Underage driver facing multiple charges following Monday morning DUI crash At 1:30 a.m. this morning, Franklin Police responded to Mallory Station Road and Mallory Lane after receiving a report that a vehicle had cras…

2.

Sons of Confederate Veterans files complaint alleging Franklin removed six Civil War markers By JOHN MCBRYDE A complaint has been filed with the Tennessee Historical Commission against the city of Franklin over what the complaint says was the removal of six Civil War markers by employees of the city a few months ago. Nashville attorney Doug Jones filed the complaint Aug. 13 on behalf of the Tennessee Division …

3.

Winner of Ovation foreclosure auction says he’s in the process of closing; no confirmation from County or others involved. Amir Karshenas said a company he works with is in the process of closing on this piece of property in the Ovation development in Cool Springs. Karshenas bid $42 million for the property at a foreclosure auction on Friday. / Photo Matt Blois By MATT BLOIS On Friday evening, the man who won a foreclosure …

4.

Battle of Franklin Trust’s annual Blue and Gray Days canceled By JOHN McBRYDE The annual Blue and Gray Days event hosted by the Battle of Franklin Trust has been canceled this year due primarily to the fact that students from schools in the Williamson County Schools district were not going to attend. The living history event, one of the BOFT’s signature events along with the …

5.