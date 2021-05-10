City of Franklin staff and aldermen will continue a discussion Tuesday of a proposed ordinance that could affect the livelihood of street vendors, musicians or performers who operate within a certain proximity of outdoor cafés located in Franklin’s historic downtown.
The subject of whether to restrict vendors and others in these situations was addressed at the April 27 Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session, and Tuesday’s presentation by Assistant City Administrator Vernon Gerth will include an interactive map showing where all the approved downtown outdoor cafés are located.
Resolving the issue is something of a balancing act, according to Gerth. Vendors and performers have First Amendment rights, but restaurant owners that have obtained city permits to have outdoor seating have rights to ensure their customers aren’t disturbed.
“As downtown gets more active again and people start getting out, we want to try to make sure that any other activities — whether they’re solicitors of magazines or newspapers or street musicians and performers — can do it so they’re not interrupting people going around outdoor cafes,” Gerth said.
“It’s a safety concern. … As we continue to be a place where visitors or citizens like to be, you’re going to have other people who want to perform [or sell their papers]. We want to make room for everybody.”
The corner of controversy
The issue specifically came into light a few weeks ago, when the owner of the Franklin Bakehouse at Harpeth Square had concerns with a couple of vendors of The Contributor, the street newspaper sold by people who are homeless or formerly homeless. Vendors are mostly in Nashville, but there are also as many as 15 operating in Franklin on a given day.
One of those is Brian Wolz, who has sold The Contributor at the corner of First Avenue and East Main Street for several years. More recently, another vendor named Michael has sold the paper from there as well.
The Bakehouse, which opened last fall, is located at that corner, and as warmer weather brought more patrons to the restaurant’s sidewalk café, diners and vendors weren’t always cohabitating.
“We care deeply for Brian and Michael,” said Bill Muir, owner of the Franklin Bakehouse. “Unfortunately, we were losing customers. Not all customers, but a number of them made it clear they were uncomfortable dining next to them, mainly because they were smoking. It wasn’t so much selling the papers as it was the smoking.”
Muir got in touch with Alderman Dana McLendon, Ward 2, who then requested from city staff that an ordinance be drafted that would effectively restrict street vendors and others from operating within a specified distance of the outdoor cafés in downtown Franklin. Gerth’s presentation at Tuesday’s work session will help provide clarity on whether there are or could be additional locations with issues similar to the one at First and East Main.
“I don’t know if I’m really going to press on this ordinance, but I am interested in seeing what the map would look like if we did,” McLendon said. “I don’t want to create an ordinance that’s unduly restrictive.”
In the meantime, Muir had also met with Cathy Jennings and Tom Wills — executive director and director of vendor operations for The Contributor, respectively — and eventually reached a compromise of sorts. In fact, Muir said he plans to make a statement at Tuesday’s work session to that effect.
“All in all, my intention is to make a statement, on behalf of our establishment and The Contributor, that we can reach an acceptable compromise, and we would be in favor of working cordially with each other without the need for legislation.”
Jennings and Wills are hoping for the same, and both acknowledge the importance of Franklin to some of its vendors.
“We are extremely grateful for the people of Franklin,” Jennings said. “They have really supported and understood the fact these vendors are micro-business people.
“We try to be good neighbors, and we instill that in all our vendors. We know that, yes, there is the First Amendment and freedom of the press. But we also know that if we’re bad neighbors, our vendors aren’t going to be doing well out there. So we have to be good neighbors.”
(Editor's disclosure: The editor of Williamson Home Page does contract editing and writing for The Contributor.)
