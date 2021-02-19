Trader Joe's, the California-based chain of grocery stores that has developed a dedicated following, appears to be in the process of opening a new location in Cool Springs.
According to Tuesday night's agenda for the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen, an application has been filed on behalf of Trader Joe's for a certificate to sell wine in the proposed grocery store, which is listed at being at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard.
The proposed site is at what was formally a Stein Mart, just off of Cool Springs Boulevard and I-65. The site is in the same strip of stores as the GameStop, T.J. Maxx and Bed, Bath & Beyond.
It is currently unknown when the Trader's Joe would open if plans are approved. Franklin leaders will review the request during their Tuesday night work session beginning at 5 p.m. To view online, click here.
The potential Cool Springs location would be the first Trader Joe's to come to the county, with two other locations in Green Hills and off White Bridge Road in Nashville.
One finally coming to Williamson has been a popular rumor on social media for some time, but plans are in place for that hope to potentially become a reality.
Trader Joe's has more than 530 locations across 42 states as of February 2021. Trader Joe's employs more than 50,000 people and posed more than $13.3 billion in revenue in 2017.
