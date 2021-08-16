The hugely popular California-based grocery store chain Trader Joe's will be opening its first location in Williamson County later this month on Friday, Aug. 27, a Trader Joe's spokesperson confirmed on Monday.
Located in Franklin at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, the new location will be approximately 10,000 square feet and feature artwork that pays tribute to landmarks of the Franklin and Williamson County communities, including the Factory at Franklin, Natchez Trace Bridge and the Franklin Theatre.
The Cool Springs Trader Joe's was first teased back in February when city leaders reviewed a request to sell wine at a proposed Trader Joe's grocery store, a request that was approved that same month.
The grand opening ceremony will begin that Friday at 7:55 a.m. with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The public is invited to attend. The new location in Cool Springs marks sixth Trader Joe's in Tennessee, and the first one in Williamson County.
The two other local Trader Joe's are in Green Hills and Belle Meade.
The grocery store is also currently hiring for crew members, with 85% of crew members hired so far at the Franklin location being from the surrounding neighborhoods, according to spokesperson Rachel Broderick. Those interested can apply online by clicking here.
Trader Joe's has more than 530 locations across 42 states as of February 2021. Trader Joe's employs more than 50,000 people and made more than $13.3 billion in revenue in 2017.
