Michael D. Mosely, who is accused of killing two Williamson County men and injuring another in December 2019, was scheduled to face trial on Monday.
Now, the murder trial has been postponed until March 2022.
Mosely was indicted on First Degree Murder charges by a Davidson County Grand Jury last year for the deaths of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, outside of the Dogwood Bar on Division Street in Nashville on Dec. 21, 2019.
Beathard and Trapeni were Battle Ground Academy graduates.
According to police, Mosley was arrested on Christmas Day of 2019 when he was found hiding in a vacant home in Ashland City by Metro Nashville Police Department SWAT officers, Midtown Hills Precinct detectives, TBI agents, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputies.
The case has gained national attention as Beathard was a former quarterback at BGA and was playing at Long Island University at the time of his death. He was also the brother of C.J. Beathard, an NFL quarterback with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Beathard has another brother Tucker, who is a country musician, while his parents Casey and Susan are noted songwriters. His grandfather is former NFL general manager Bobby Beathard, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
Mosely is now expected to take part in the week-long jury trial beginning on March 28, 2022, after a review hearing that's scheduled for Jan. 20, 2022.
