A trio of Democratic candidates will be visiting Whole Foods Market in Franklin this Saturday.
U.S. House candidate Kiran Sreepada, State House candidate Elizabeth Madeira and State House candidate Jenn Foley will all be speaking with guests during an in-person literature drop event from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Whole Foods, 1566 West McEwen Drive.
An event description says masks are required and that yard signs and hand sanitizer will be available.
This November, Maderia will face off against incumbent state Rep. Glen Casada. Foley is vying for incumbent Sam Whitson's seat, whereas Sreepada is looking to unseat U.S. Rep. Mark Green.
In addition to getting the opportunity to meet the candidates, guests will have the chance to get yard signs, campaign materials, and information on volunteer opportunities.
