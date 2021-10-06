The Franklin Police Department arrested 27-year-old Brenton Johnson in connection with a fatal shooting of 57-year-old Guillermo Leon on Reveille Court on Tuesday evening.
According to an FPD news release, Leon was shot out side of his home around 5:15 p.m. during a "dispute in his neighborhood" that police have said was not a domestic-related incident.
"Leon had just arrived home when he and 27-year-old Brenton Johnson, who was visiting the nearby home of a relative, exchanged words," an updated news release reads.
FPD initially reported that Guillermo had been transported to a local hospital after being "seriously injured" but by 9:20 p.m. police reported that the man had died of his injuries.
"Guillermo Leon’s family is devastated by his loss," FPD said in the news release. "Franklin Police are working closely with Leon’s family to support them during a period of unimaginable trauma."
Johnson was charged with criminal homicide and is being held on the $400,000 bond set by the Magistrate, and he does not have a court date listed at this time.
No further information about the shooting have been released.
