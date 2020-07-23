The Franklin Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Galleria Boulevard Taco Bell on Wednesday night.
According to a FPD news release, two unidentified black men, armed with a gun, entered the restaurant around 10 p.m. just before they were scheduled to close.
Police said that the men announced the robbery and threatened employees, ordering manager to give them the store's cash while the other employees were forced to the floor before they fled in a black Nissan Altima.
Police have not released the amount of money that was taken in the robbery, but said that no one was injured in the incident.
FPD is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on the crime or the suspects, and anyone with a tip can call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or can submit and anonymous eTip here.
This was the first of two robberies in the area on Wednesday night, which FPD said they don't believe are connected.
