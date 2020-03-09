Two people were arrested on March 6, after the Williamson County Sheriff's Office sent out a "Be On the Lookout" or BOLO alert on Friday afternoon.
23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force Director Brian Beasley said in an email that two suspects were arrested after fleeing DTF officers and WSCO deputies in the area of Bending Chestnut and Garrison Road.
Beasley identified the suspects as Erick Martinez-Marquez of Florida and Neizlian Rivera of Puerto Rico who are facing multiple charges included felony evading, possession of schedule II drugs for resale, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and other related drug charges.
Both Martinez-Marquez and Rivera are currently held in the Dickson County Jail on $102,000.00 and $91,000.00 bonds respectively.
No other information about the arrest were made available.
