The final two days of the Williamson County Fair are here with plenty of fun left for the whole family.
Friday
The fair will open at 6 p.m. on Friday featuring performances by Dream Catchers, Spiritualaires and Friends and Nightingale at 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. respectively.
There will also be a animal handling demonstration from expert horseman Kevin Thompson at 6:45 p.m., and a honey extraction at 7 p.m.
Unlimited Midway rides from 6 p.m.-midnight can be purchased for $25 and fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.
Saturday
Saturday is "Patriot Day" at the fair, with free entry for all active and retired military individuals with their military identification.
Gates open at 10 a.m., with unlimited rides from 10 a.m.-midnight for $35.
The 2nd annual Hometown Heroes Program will recognize local veterans in Williamson County for their service at 10:30 a.m. featuring a special musical performance by The Austin Brothers.
Other live performances will include Justin Dukes and Ethan Phillips on stage at 3:30 p.m. and the Bicho Brothers to close out the fair until 11 p.m., and the annual Quilt Raffle drawing will take place at 5:30 p.m.
More information about the fair including parking and safety information, a fair map and a full schedule of activities and attractions can be found here.
