Two Franklin Police Department Detectives have been honored for their work investigating child abuse.
FPD Detective Sergio Guerra and retired Detective Becky Porter were honored on Tuesday by the Child Protective Investigative Team, which is made up of law enforcement professionals, The Davis House, The Department of Children’s Services, Williamson County Juvenile Court, the District Attorney’s office and Our Kids.
According to an FPD news release, Guerra has investigated child abuse for the last seven years of his career, while Porter served more than 30 years in law enforcement with 20 of those years investigating child abuse. She was honored with the announcement of CPIT’s new “Becky Porter Conference Room.”
“The Franklin Police Department recognizes the service and sacrifice of those who protect our community’s kids,” the news release reads.
