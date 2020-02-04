Franklin-based Hogwood BBQ has been named the “Best New Concept Launch” by restaurant development + design magazine’s Fourth Annual rd+d Awards.
The awards recognize excellence in restaurant design and concept from across the country. Categories include best new concept launch, best new prototype, best limited-service restaurant design, best full-service restaurant design (check average over $50), best full-service restaurant design (check average under $50), and best bar design.
“A lot of passion and planning went into creating Hogwood BBQ’s first brick-and-mortar location,” said Emily Yamanaka, Hogwood BBQ owner and operator. “We’re excited that the Hogwood brand story and guest experience has been recognized by our industry peers at such a high level, and we’re grateful to Nice Branding Agency for helping bring this vision to life.”
The architect on the project was Matthew McCord with MTM Architecture, while the general contractor was Prairie Contractors. The brand story and interior branding was designed by Nice Branding Agency of Franklin. Hogwood BBQ’s interior experience reflects the brand’s roots in Colorado and its barbecue philosophy with a fresh and modern physical space.
In selecting Hogwood BBQ for the award, the magazine said, “No touchpoint was overlooked. The judges felt ‘they told a story with their design’ and included ‘stuff you wouldn’t expect to see in a barbecue restaurant but is still on trend.’ The branding was a particular standout to the judges who felt it was ‘consistent, thorough and well done.’”
Hogwood BBQ is committed to using only the highest-quality ingredients, and never uses corn syrup, artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners, according to a press release. Several items on Hogwood BBQ’s chef-driven menu are gluten free, and the team strives to cater to most dietary needs and preferences.
Its premium artisan meats are slowly smoked over locally sourced orchard wood. The restaurant’s unique line of Stubborn Soda fountain drinks also contains no artificial sweeteners and are sweetened with only Fair Trade Certified cane sugar.
Hogwood BBQ opened in 2018 and is located at 600 Frazier Drive, Suite 100, in Cool Springs.
