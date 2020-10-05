Two Nashville men were sentenced to federal prison for their role in a violent crime spree from December 2017 through January 2018, including the robbery of an Arrington convenience store.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, on Thursday 45-year-old Dewayne Halfacre was sentenced to 19 years and four months in prison for his role in four mid-state robberies, while his co-conspirator, 54-year-old Timothy Howell, was sentenced to 13 years and one month in prison in June.
Halfacre and Howell both pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and to four counts of robbery affecting commerce after they were indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019.
Case background
The announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Don Cochran's office, who detailed the case that saw four robberies from Dec. 16, 2017, through Jan. 19, 2018, all of which included the use of box cutters or a handgun during the commission of the crimes.
The convenience stores robbed include the Mapco on Highway 70, Delta Express on Old Hickory Boulevard and Shell on White Bridge Road, all of which are in Nashville, and finally the Almaville Market in Arrington.
According to the DOJ, court documents also indicate that Halfacre and Howell engaged in other criminal acts during the same time period, including the robbery of an 81 year-old woman in Clarksville, an attempted burglary of the Family Market in Rockvale, the burglary of Oldham’s Market in Hartsville, the attempted burglary of Andy’s Market in South Pittsburg and the robbery of a Mapco store in Ringgold, Ga.
Manhunts and arrests
The pair were located in the parking lot of a funeral home by Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies on Jan. 22, where they fled and led deputies on a high speed chase before crashing and fleeing in the woods.
Howell was captured a short time later but Halfacre eluded authorities until the next day when he attempted to break into a house.
A MCSO deputy responded to the attempted break-in where Halfacre held the deputy at gunpoint before talking the deputy's patrol car and led law enforcement on another pursuit from which he escaped.
A multi-agency manhunt led authorities to an uninhabited house on Jan. 26 where Halfacre surrender to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
On Oct. 10, 2018, Halfacre escaped with another inmate from the Rutherford County Jail where he was being held while being held. According to the release, the pair assaulted a correctional officer before stealing a nearby vehicle and eluding authorities before they were arrested 36 hours later.
