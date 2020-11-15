Battle Ground Academy seniors Aidan Cloud and Jimmy Shi have been named as Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program, according to a press release from the Franklin private school.
“We are proud of Aidan and Jimmy for their accomplishments at BGA and for receiving such a distinguished honor,” BGA Head of School Will Kesler said. “We were particularly thrilled for Jimmy that he was able to be recognized this year, as he is an international student, and this is the first year that non-U.S. citizens attending high school in the states are able to qualify.”
Approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are recognized for their exceptional academic promise. These students placed in the top 50,000 scores of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
