Several dozen volunteers and supporters showed up Saturday morning for the Hard Bargain Association’s annual community day of serve, putting to use tools and muscles in cleaning up lots and homes in the historic Franklin neighborhood.
But the day went beyond yard work, according to Hard Bargain Association Executive Director Derrick Solomon.
“It’s more than just servicing and volunteering today,” Solomon said to the crowd that had gathered at Ty’s House on Mt. Hope Street. “Today we come together as all Americans in the city of Franklin united in one cause and a great cause for Hard Bargain.
“It’s a pleasure and an honor for all of y’all to be here today.”
After signing in, volunteers were divided up into groups of four or five workers and set off to tackle a list of about 20 projects. The sounds of chainsaws, lawnmowers, weed-eaters and more could be heard throughout the three square blocks of the Hard Bargain neighborhood near downtown Franklin.
Solomon said the event had leading support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Home Depot and the city of Franklin Sanitation Department, which will be doing a “sweep-thru” of the neighborhood Monday morning collecting brush and debris.
The city was represented Saturday morning by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, who made a brief statement to help kick off the day of service.
“This is such a great tradition, and the city welcomes that opportunity to partner and help with the cleanup,” he said. “It’s so special that everybody is here today.
“Derrick mentioned divisiveness. And one of the cures for divisiveness is learning who your neighbor is, and that’s an important thing for our community.”
Solomon also recognized a couple of longtime supporters of the Hard Bargain neighborhood — David Crane, president of Crane Builders who has served as builder of all the new homes in the neighborhood, and Pastor Scott Roley, who helped to found the Hard Bargain Association.
