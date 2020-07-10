Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell will be the keynote speaker at the next Franklin Tomorrow Breakfast with the Mayors scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, in a virtual setting.
Ezell will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and what the next steps are on the state level as Tennessee continues to reopen.
Also speaking will be Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden, who will give an update on the start of the 2020-21 school year that begins Aug. 7. Golden and the district recently released WCS plans for returning to school, and it will be discussed Monday night at a special-called Williamson County Board of Education work session.
As it typically is, Breakfast with the Mayors will be hosted by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, who will discuss current events and upcoming news in Franklin and Williamson County. They will be followed by Ezell and Golden.
As commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Ezell is responsible for the growth strategy and overall branding of the state’s global tourism footprint. Working alongside strategic partners, he is responsible for national campaigns that reinforce Tennessee as a world-class destination while building better opportunities for citizens through revenue and job creation.
Ezell is also the director of Gov. Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group, a public-private partnership that prioritizes connection, collaboration and communication across industries, the medical community and state government to safely reboot Tennessee’s economy.
This will be an online event. More information on where to access the online event will be available soon. To register for the July 28 Breakfast with the Mayors, visit https://july28breakfastwithmayors.eventbrite.com.
Monday’s FrankTalks to feature Vanderbilt chief diversity officer
There is still time to register for Monday’s FrankTalks lecture, also a presentation of Franklin Tomorrow.
July’s guest speaker is Andre Churchwell, who serves as chief diversity officer for both Vanderbilt University and the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The Zoom webinar begins at 9:30 a.m. and will end around 10:45.
Churchwell will discuss “Disrupting Everyday Bias” during the online program. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page.
FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Centerand Renasant Bank. To RSVP, visit https://july13franktalks.eventbrite.com/.
