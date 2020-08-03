From the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the election season to the status of the Fuller Story, the next FrankTalks lecture will feature four community leaders who will share updates from several sides of Franklin and Williamson County and do so with a focus on the future.
Titled “People to Know NOW” and presented by Franklin Tomorrow through a Zoom webinar, this month’s FrankTalks will take place Monday, Aug. 10, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page.
Attendees will hear from Williamson County community members and leadership who are enhancing Franklin’s future through their work and outreach. Speakers will include Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery, Williamson County Election Commission Election Administrator Chad Gray, and Strong Tower Bible Church Pastor and the Fuller Story co-founder Chris Williamson.
The speakers will discuss what is going on in Franklin and Williamson County now and what community members need to know for the future.
Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.