Franklin is continuing to grow and develop, and with that comes new development and construction and allocation of resources, both natural and man-made.
That will be subject of Franklin Tomorrow's next FrankTalks that will be held Monday at the Williamson County Public Library in Frankln. The event starts at 9 a.m. with a 30-minute coffee social, followed at 9:30 a.m. by the program.
Monday’s program will feature a presentation on the city of Franklin's environmental stewardship and the city's stormwater and water management as well as what sustainability initiatives the city is implementing.
During the event, attendees will hear from the city of Franklin leadership, including City Administrator Eric Stuckey and Mark Hilty, assistant city administrator for Public Works, as well as leaders from the Cumberland River Compact including Executive Director Mekayle Houghton.
Franklin Tomorrow will also be presenting results from the 2019 On the Table initiative and give insight into what data was analyzed.
FrankTalks is held monthly at various locations across the community and is presented by Renasant Bank and Franklin Tomorrow's sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center.
The Williamson County Public Library is located at 1314 Columbia Ave.
To RSVP, visit the event page.
