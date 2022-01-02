It’s back to business, so to speak, for Franklin Tomorrow and its monthly FrankTalks lectures.
And for that matter, now that the holidays are over, it’s back to school, back to city government and back to real estate. Franklin Tomorrow will help kick off the new year Monday, May 10, as FrankTalks explores the topic “New Year, What’s Ahead.” The program will be featuring comments and insights from panelists from a variety of sectors of community life.
FrankTalks will begin at 9 a.m. with a 30-minute coffee social and the program at 9:30 a.m. This month’s session will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 101 Legends Club Lane, in Franklin.
Guests will offer a forecast of their sector for the year ahead. Panelists will include:
- Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey, focusing on government and development
- Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden, on education
- Williamson Inc. Director of Business Development Nathan Zipper, on business economic development
- Williamson County Association of Realtors President Misty Woodford, on real estate.
FrankTalks is presented monthly by Franklin Tomorrow with support from its sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center, and presenting partner, Renasant Bank.
