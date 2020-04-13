The Urgent Team walk-in urgent care centers in eight Middle Tennessee locations are now offering telemedicine as another on-demand care option for patients with non-life-threatening injuries, illnesses and health conditions.
The Franklin location on Hillsboro Road at Independence Square, which opened in December, is one of the locations.
Telemedicine allows patients to have a video chat with an Urgent Team provider from their laptop, desktop or smartphone — from the comfort of their home.
“We’re excited to offer this on-demand solution to our patients,” said Tom Dent, chairman and CEO of Urgent Team. “Urgent Team is steadfast in our goal of delivering quality care to our patients, and this new technology allows us to provide this care from wherever they need us.”
Telemedicine will be used to care for patients ages 6 months and older who need consultation for minor injuries, illnesses and health conditions. Self-pay and commercial insurance (including Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE) are accepted.
The service is offered Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Patients wanting to use telemedicine will simply use their smart phone or desktop or laptop and follow three easy steps found on the website, www.UrgentTeam.net/Telemedicine.
“The best part is no app needs to be downloaded, and all data is encrypted for extra security,” Dent explained.
Recent studies show patients are comfortable using the technology: More than three-fourths (84%) of telehealth users were able to completely resolve their medical concern(s) during their visit and 73% did not experience any issues or problems during their service.
While nearly half (49%) of users say there were no barriers that made using telehealth difficult, 87% describe the enrollment process as somewhat/very easy.
For information about cost, or the types of illnesses or conditions appropriate for a telemedicine visit, visit www.UrgentTeam.net/Telemedicine.
Other Urgent-Team locations are in Clarksville, Cookeville, East Nashville, Hermitage, Madison, Murfreesboro and Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.