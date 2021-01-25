The city of Franklin announced Monday that it is now offering monthly paperless billing for city utility customers.
Paperless billing is an optional, no-cost service that can help streamline the process of reviewing and paying monthly utility bills. Customers can sign up by going to the city website.
“We are proud to offer this new, enhanced service to our utility customers,” Assistant City Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Kristine Block said in a press release. “Our customers asked for this new service and our city team has delivered.”
Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey stressed there is no charge to city residents who opt to go paperless.
“This is another great example of our city team coming together to enhance services to the community,” he said. “Our Revenue Management/Customer Service, Finance and Information Technology team members all contributed to the effort. And the best part is that there is no additional cost for our customers to ‘opt-in’ to this new service.”
The new paperless option is voluntary. The city has approximately 27,000 utility accounts. Customers can sign up for paperless billing by creating an online account. They will need their utility billing account number found on the utility bill to create an account.
Questions may be directed to the customer service department at 615-794-4572.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.